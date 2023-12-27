Meta To Rally Over 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Loading...
- Raymond James raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN price target from $12 to $15. Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 16.7% to close at $7.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO from $4 to $6. BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating. Organogenesis shares gained 0.3% to close at $3.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN from $13 to $17. Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating. Aspen Aerogels shares gained 4.6% to close at $16.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased Pinterest, Inc. PINS price target from $32 to $35. Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Neutral rating. Pinterest shares fell 0.6% to close at $37.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE from $150 to $175. BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Buy rating. Expedia shares fell 1.4% to close at $153.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities slashed the price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY from $72 to $68. B of A Securities analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 1.6% to close at $51.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $350 to $420. Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained an Outperform rating. Meta shares rose 0.4% to close at $354.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST price target from $17 to $9. TD Cowen maintained an Outperform rating. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares fell 30.9% to close at $1.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel boosted Global Partners LP GLP price target from $40 to $44. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating. Global Partners shares fell 1.1% to close at $42.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush boosted MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI price target from $1,700 to $1,800. Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained an Outperform rating. MercadoLibre shares fell 0.8% to close at $1,576.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
