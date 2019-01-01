MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1650.00 expecting MELI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.96% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and MercadoLibre maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MercadoLibre, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MercadoLibre was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MercadoLibre (MELI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1940.00 to $1650.00. The current price MercadoLibre (MELI) is trading at is $785.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
