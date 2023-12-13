COP28 Draft Proposes Historic Shift From Fossil Fuels Amid Global Debate

Loading... Loading...

The COP28 Presidency released a proposed climate deal text on Wednesday, emphasizing a significant shift from fossil fuels to combat climate change.

What Happened: Reuters reports that this development marks a first in the COP summit’s three-decade history, proposing “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems” to achieve net zero by 2050, aligned with scientific recommendations. However, the deal has sparked controversy for insufficient financial and equity provisions for developing nations and resistance from major oil-producing countries, including OPEC members.

Why It Matters: The proposal’s significance lies in its potential to redefine global energy policies, despite facing opposition from oil producers and criticism for overlooking financial support for vulnerable nations. This echoes concerns raised at the summit, where key stakeholders expressed disappointment over the previous draft’s failure to enforce fossil fuel phase-out.

Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has reiterated respect for scientific findings while seeking greater flexibility from participating nations.

Image by Maurice NORBERT via Shutterstock

