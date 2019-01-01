QQQ
United States Natural Gas Fund LP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (ARCA: UNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United States Natural Gas Fund LP's (UNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United States Natural Gas Fund LP.

Q

What is the target price for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United States Natural Gas Fund LP

Q

Current Stock Price for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)?

A

The stock price for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (ARCA: UNG) is $16.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Natural Gas Fund LP.

Q

When is United States Natural Gas Fund LP (ARCA:UNG) reporting earnings?

A

United States Natural Gas Fund LP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United States Natural Gas Fund LP.

Q

What sector and industry does United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) operate in?

A

United States Natural Gas Fund LP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.