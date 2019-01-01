QQQ
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS: OILK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF's (OILK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK)?

A

The stock price for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS: OILK) is $48.9671 last updated Today at 8:59:30 PM.

Q

Does ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 26, 2017.

Q

When is ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) operate in?

A

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.