Why Hello Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Hello Group Inc. MOMO jumped in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter.

The company said net revenues decreased by 5.9% year-over-year to RMB3,042.8 million ($417.1 million) during the third quarter. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS rose to RMB3.05 (US$0.42) from RMB2.60 in the year-ago period.

Hello Group shares rose 8.1% to $7.10 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MBIA Inc. MBI shares rose 54.8% to $11.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced it declared an extraordinary cash dividend on MBIA common stock of $8.00 per share.

Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares gained 53.4% to $0.6597 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Thursday.

FLJ Group Limited FLJ rose 16.7% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after falling over 56% on Thursday.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNOA shares rose 11.4% to $0.2198 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday.

Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT gained 11% to $0.1020 in pre-market trading after falling around 10% on Thursday.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ALGS shares climbed 10.5% to $0.7184 in pre-market trading after the company announced it presented clinical data at Hep-DART 2023 from its Phase 1 studies in HBV and NASH.

Tharimmune, Inc. THAR gained 9.3% to $0.6620 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Thursday.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS shares surged 8.9% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. SELLAS Life Sciences recently announced positive recommendation from REGAL Independent Data Monitoring Committee of Galinpepimut-S in acute myeloid leukemia.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. CLIN shares rose 8.3% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after dipping over 28% on Thursday.

Losers

Cyngn Inc. CYN dipped 29.4% to $0.2823 in pre-market trading. Cyngn shares jumped 64% on Thursday after the company announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11,837,089-B2, for its autonomous vehicle and driving solutions.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. GDHG shares fell 22% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Golden Heaven Group shares dipped 89% on Thursday after the company announced that it intends to enter into an operating lease framework agreement with a top-tier Chinese amusement group.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA shares fell 21.7% to $0.4210 in pre-market trading. Troika Media Group shares fell around 72% on Thursday after the company announced it filed for Chapter 11.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO shares fell 20.8% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly results.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP shares fell 20.5% to $19.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB shares fell 19.5% to $4.63 in pre-market trading after surging 68% on Thursday. The company announced that it received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its next-generation Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy candidate known as SGT-003.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU fell 18.4% to $0.2203 in pre-market trading after jumping over 38% on Thursday.

Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 17.7% to $0.3985 in pre-market trading. Hempacco shares jumped 44% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into an exclusive Master Distribution Agreement with CBDAY Global.

Save Foods, Inc. SVFD fell 16.4% to $2.55 in pre-market trading. Save Foods shares surged around 42% on Thursday after the company highlighted it's targeting the US carbon credit market following the acquisition of majority ownership in the newly-formed Nitrousink Ltd.

RH RH fell 9.4% to $255.01 in pre-market. RH posted an unexpected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

