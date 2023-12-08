Lululemon, Johnson Outdoors And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading...
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT to report a quarterly loss at 32 cents per share on revenue of $121.03 million before the opening bell. Johnson Outdoors shares fell 2.5% to $53.09 in after-hours trading.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by 14% to $5.25. The company also said it sees full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $50 billion. Broadcom shares fell 0.6% to $917.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hello Group Inc. MOMO to earn 35 cents per share on revenue of $417.20 million before the opening bell. Hello Group shares gained 2.3% to $6.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported upbeat results for its third quarter but issued a weak sales outlook for the current quarter. Lululemon shares fell 2.7% to $452.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- RH RH posted an unexpected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. RH shares dipped 9.1% to $255.90 in the after-hours trading session.
