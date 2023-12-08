Lululemon, Johnson Outdoors And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT to report a quarterly loss at 32 cents per share on revenue of $121.03 million before the opening bell. Johnson Outdoors shares fell 2.5% to $53.09 in after-hours trading.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by 14% to $5.25. The company also said it sees full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $50 billion. Broadcom shares fell 0.6% to $917.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Hello Group Inc. MOMO to earn 35 cents per share on revenue of $417.20 million before the opening bell. Hello Group shares gained 2.3% to $6.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported upbeat results for its third quarter but issued a weak sales outlook for the current quarter. Lululemon shares fell 2.7% to $452.20 in the after-hours trading session.

RH RH posted an unexpected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. RH shares dipped 9.1% to $255.90 in the after-hours trading session.

