Musk Thanks Right-Wing German Paper's Editor For Lauding Tesla CEO's 'F**k You' To Advertisers As Triumph Against Woke Culture

Elon Musk thanked a right-wing German publication's editor for siding with him and praising his controversial "Go f**k yourself" rant aimed at advertisers boycotting his social network X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: Right-wing German publication Welt's editor-in-chief penned an opinion piece praising Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Musk's rant against advertisers as a win against the "woke" culture.

"The more successful Elon Musk is, the more the left-wing bourgeoisie denigrates him as an accomplice of Nazis," said Ulf Poschardt in his opinion piece.

"Now Musk has responded in a drastic way. And thus demonstrated his true entrepreneurial spirit," he added.

While Musk has come under fire for his comments at the DealBook summit, he thanked Poschardt for praising his stance.

"Vielen Dank," Musk said, which translates to "Thank you".

Unsurprisingly, Musk resonates with Poschardt's opinion. He has long been against the "woke mind virus" and cancel culture.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Bill Maher, Musk said that the "woke mind virus" is apocalyptic.

"So those are two of the aspects of the ‘woke mind virus' that I think are very dangerous…. you can't question things; even if the questioning is bad. Almost synonymous would be cancel culture," Musk told Maher.

Back in 2022, Musk blamed a 25% fall in Netflix Inc.'s NFLX stock price to the "woke mind virus" making the streaming service unwatchable.

Under Fire, Musk Finds Support From Partners

Musk has come under fire for endorsing a debunked anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. Major advertisers like Apple Inc. AAPL, Walt Disney Co. DIS, Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, and others have stopped advertising on X in response.

Despite apologizing for his anti-Semitic comment, Musk has remained steadfast in his stance. He even called out advertisers for not boycotting Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram, which is accused of showing sexualized content to minors.

Amidst all this, Musk has now found support from hedge manager Bill Ackman, who pledged to stay invested in X, regardless of whether the investment turns a profit or not.

