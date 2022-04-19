Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the “woke mind virus” is making Netflix Inc NFLX unwatchable, just hours after the online video streaming giant's stock plummeted following dismal quarterly earnings.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a Twitter post on Netflix’s massive subscriber loss of 200,000 users in the first quarter and its gloomy guidance.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

California-based Netflix last year came under fire for comedian Dave Chappelle’s standup special "The Closer," which was panned by fans and some of its own employees for being transphobic.

Elon Musk & Wokeness: Musk has previously criticized "wokeness" and said it is the “biggest threat to civilization.”

In a December interview with satire website the Babylon Bee, Musk had called political correctness one of the greatest threats to civilization. He also called out attempts to cancel Chappelle for his Netflix special, slamming the "woke agenda" and "cancel culture."

“It should be okay to be humorous. Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not cool,” Musk had said.

“Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate? At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people… a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.”

Price Action: Netflix stock closed 3.2% higher at $348.61 a share on Tuesday and tumbled over 25% in extended trading.