Elon Musk Claps Back At Brands Over Reports Of Instagram Showing 'Risqué' Footage Of Children In Reels

Elon Musk has clapped back at brands fleeing his social media platform X after a new report revealed Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram is showing sexualized content of minors.

What Happened: Musk turned defensive over big tech and media brands leaving X after he posted the debunked "Pizzagate" and endorsed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

"What say you, big brands?" Musk posted, posing the question to brands like Apple Inc. AAPL, Walt Disney Co. DIS, IBM IBM, Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, and now Washington Post, among others which have stopped advertising on X.

Earlier this week, a report highlighted that Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram is suggesting sexualized content of minors via Reels.

This comes after a lawsuit filed by 33 states against Meta for not shutting down millions of accounts of underage users, as well as ignoring warnings about the potential harm to young girls due to the content on its platforms.

Match Group Inc. MTCH and Bumble, both of which own popular dating services, are among the major advertisers considering shutting down ads on Instagram.

Why It Matters: Musk's defensive post is understandable. A previous report suggests that over $75 million in advertising revenue of X is at risk due to Musk's posting and endorsing conspiracy theories, some of which are anti-Semitic in nature.

The fallout has not stopped despite Musk's Israel visit and an agreement with the government there to deploy Starlink satellites only after they are approved.

Paris mayor also announced quitting the platform, calling it a "global sewer".

