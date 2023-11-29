Elon Musk Apologizes For Antisemitic Tweet At New York Times DealBook Forum, But Also Tells Advertisers To 'Go F*** Yourself'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk spoke with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Forum. Among the many topics addressed during the interview, Musk spoke on the recent antisemitic controversy in which he has been embroiled.

What To Know: Musk responded to the perception he endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy through a post on X, a social media platform he owns, which led advertisers to pause spending on the site, stating, “I have no problem being hated." He went on to say his trip to Israel was “not an apology tour.”

While Musk did apologize during the interview, describing the antisemitic post as “one of the most foolish” he’s ever shared on X, he stated he believed the media ignored his attempts to explain the situation.

Musk drew attention when using profanity when addressing the companies that paused their advertising, which he described as “blackmail” and an attempt to silence him.

“I don’t want them to advertise,” he said, according to CNN Business. “If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself,” he said. “Is that clear? Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, that’s how I feel” he added, referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who spoke earlier at the summit on Wednesday.

Related Link: From Tesla To Toyota: UAW Launches Ambitious Campaign To Unionize Top Auto Players

Photo: Shutterstock