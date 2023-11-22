Why Guess? Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Shares of Guess?, Inc. GES shares dipped in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Guess? reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, down from the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly sales of $651.00 million, missing market expectations of $656.03 million.

The company lowered its full-year 2024 outlook, expecting revenue growth between 1.8% and 2.4% and adjusted earnings per share between $2.67 and $2.74.

Guess shares fell 15.2% to $20.11 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

AgileThought, Inc. AGIL shares rose 96.2% to $0.1628 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.

shares surged 47% to $0.2426 in pre-market trading after falling 23% on Tuesday. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares rose 34% to $0.27 in pre-market trading. HeartSciences recently announced closing of license agreements with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to develop and commercialize AI cardiovascular algorithms.

rose 19.2% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Vicinity Motor recently posted downbeat quarterly results. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB gained 18.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after dipping over 40% on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings released topline results from Stage 2 (maintenance period) of its China pivotal trial evaluating rademikibart's (formerly known as CBP-201) efficacy and safety in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

shares climbed 17.3% to $0.3180 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Tuesday. Captivision Inc. CAPT shares rose 15.8% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.

rose 12.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. SASI rose 11.9% to $3.38 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted a quarterly loss of $1.57 per share.

Losers

Nogin, Inc. NOGN dipped 20.8% to $0.2994 in pre-market trading after jumping 21% on Tuesday.

dipped 20.8% to $0.2994 in pre-market trading after jumping 21% on Tuesday. Emeren Group Ltd SOL shares fell 18.7% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the third quarter.

shares fell 18.7% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the third quarter. UpHealth, Inc. UPH shares fell 16.6% to $0.6601 in pre-market trading after falling around 19% on Tuesday.

shares fell 16.6% to $0.6601 in pre-market trading after falling around 19% on Tuesday. The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY shares fell 16.2% to $6.28 in pre-market trading. The Beachbody Company completed a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.

shares fell 16.2% to $6.28 in pre-market trading. The Beachbody Company completed a 1-for-50 reverse stock split. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA fell 15.7% to $0.3350 in pre-market after declining 6% on Tuesday.

fell 15.7% to $0.3350 in pre-market after declining 6% on Tuesday. Alterity Therapeutics Limited ATHE fell 14.8% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.

fell 14.8% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Anghami Inc. ANGH fell 14.2% to $2.67 in pre-market trading. Anghami shares jumped 97% on Tuesday after the company and OSN+ announced a deal that will combine their businesses.

fell 14.2% to $2.67 in pre-market trading. Anghami shares jumped 97% on Tuesday after the company and OSN+ announced a deal that will combine their businesses. DLocal Limited DLO shares fell 12.9% to $16.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat third-quarter financial results and reaffirmed FY23 revenue guidance below estimates.

shares fell 12.9% to $16.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat third-quarter financial results and reaffirmed FY23 revenue guidance below estimates. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TCON shares fell 8.2% to $0.1992 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Tuesday.

