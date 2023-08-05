Former first lady Melania Trump has remained notably silent as her husband, former President Donald Trump, faces charges related to his attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

What Happened: Melania Trump has not accompanied her husband during any of his court appearances and has not commented on his mounting legal troubles.

According to Stephanie Grisham, one of Melania Trump’s longtime aides, this silence is characteristic of the former first lady’s approach to her husband’s legal issues. "I actually don't make anything of it," Grisham, who served as the first lady's chief of staff and spokesperson, told CNN.

"That is Melania Trump. She is saying in her mind, you know, this is his issue, he can deal with it. He doesn't need me there to prop him up," Grisham added.

"She will show up by his side when she wants to, when she's perfectly ready."

Why It Matters: Despite her low public profile, Melania Trump has been a staunch defender of her husband and shares his belief that their family has been unfairly targeted.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Melania has been living a quiet, private life in the years following former President Trump’s departure from the White House. Although her limited public support for Trump does not reflect her private backing, the report added that she continues to defend him behind closed doors.

The report also added that Melania believes Trump has a good chance of winning the presidential race next year, despite the numerous legal challenges he is confronting.

In May, she expressed full support for her husband’s bid for the presidency.

