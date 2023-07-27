Melania Trump Is Living A Quiet Life Away From Donald Trump's Ongoing Political And Legal Pursuits: NYT

Following her tenure as First Lady, Melania Trump has sought a quieter life, driven in part by past disappointments and betrayals from friends, aides and family members, The New York Times reports.

Strained Relationships and Betrayals: During her time in the White House, Melania’s relationships with several key figures, including her step-daughter and stepson-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were reportedly strained.

Furthermore, her former press secretary Stephanie Grisham and a former aide and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, have since written tell-all books describing Melania as disengaged from her role as First Lady.

Looking Forward: Despite her low public profile, Melania remains a staunch defender of her husband and shares his belief that their family has been unfairly targeted.

She has expressed curiosity about the role of First Lady if her husband were to return to the White House, stating she would “prioritize the well-being and development of children.”

Image via Debby Wong on Shutterstock