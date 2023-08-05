Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Donald Trump looked like “a scared puppy” during his recent arraignment.

What Happened: On Thursday, former President Trump appeared in a court in Washington to face charges related to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Commenting on Trump’s court appearance, where he was visibly concerned, Pelosi told MSNBC, “I saw a scared puppy.”

“He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate. I didn't see any bravado or confidence or anything like that. He knows the truth that he lost the election and now he's got to face the music.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Why It Matters: This recent development holds significant weight as it adds to the array of legal issues surrounding the former president. He is currently facing 78 criminal charges, which he denies, including allegations involving hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and the retention of classified documents.

Trump is expected to face more charges regarding election subversion in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the Republican party continues to support Trump, despite his legal challenges. Trump bagged the endorsement of the entire Republican Alabama U.S. House delegation as well as five statewide elected officials, extending his commanding lead over his primary rivals in endorsements, reported Politico.

