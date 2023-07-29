Former President Donald Trump on Friday opened up about how his wife, Melania Trump, reacted to the news of his indictments.

What Happened: Trump described the situation as “unpleasant” in a radio interview on The John Fredericks Show, and expressed his efforts to shield his family from legal matters.

“It’s always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that ‘by the way, tomorrow, sometime, I’m going to be indicted,'” Trump said.

“And she says, ‘For what?’ And I say, ‘I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea.'”

The former president has been indicted twice, once for allegedly falsifying business records related to a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and on the federal level in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

He is facing 37 criminal charges, including 31 that involve the Espionage Act in the federal indictment.

The ex-president said that he makes an effort to keep his family away from legal affairs. “I try and keep them shielded and out of it,” he said. “I just stay away from the standpoint of this.”

Why It Matters: Melania Trump has not only been absent from the campaign trail but also from Trump's court appearances.

According to The New York Times, Melania has been living a quiet, private life in the years following former President Trump's departure from the White House. Although her limited public support for Trump does not reflect her private backing, the report added that she continues to defend him behind closed doors.

The report also added that Melania believes Trump has a good chance of winning the presidential race next year, despite the numerous legal challenges he is confronting.

In May, she expressed full support for her husband's bid for the presidency.

