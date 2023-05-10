Former First Lady of the U.S., Melania Trump, has expressed her support for Donald Trump’s bid for the 2024 White House race. This marks her first endorsement of his campaign in a long while, as she had been absent from the ex-president’s previous events.

What Happened: In an interview published by Fox News on Tuesday, Melania stated, “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”

"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” she said.

Why It Matters: The significance of Melania’s endorsement lies in the fact that she had only appeared at one of her husband’s rallies when he announced his bid for re-election in November.

Since then, she has not been seen at any campaign events. Melania did not accompany her husband to court in New York last month and was also absent during his post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago, where he addressed allegations of his involvement in a scheme to pay hush money to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Biden Factor: A recent poll conducted by ABC News/Washington Post revealed that the former president is leading as the potential GOP presidential nominee, with 44% of the participants indicating that they would definitely or probably vote for Trump. In comparison, 38% stated that they would definitely or probably support the incumbent President, Joe Biden.

