Is Elon Musk's 'X' Treading On Meta's Trademark Territory? Twitter Logo Makeover Sparks Possible Legal Storm

Elon Musk’s unveiling of Twitter’s new logo has ignited a potential legal showdown, as concerns arise over whether the distinctive ‘X’ design could infringe on Meta Platforms Inc.’s META trademarked territory.

What Happened: Musk surprised the tech world early Monday morning by revealing a radical transformation to Twitter’s iconic blue-and-white bird logo. The revamped logo featured a striking black-and-white ‘X’ design, sparking curiosity and conversation among millions of users on the platform.

However, the excitement surrounding the logo makeover gave way to legal apprehension as online records revealed that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, had trademarked its own ‘X’ logo several years ago.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially registered Meta’s ‘X’ logo in June 2019, raising questions about potential trademark infringement.

Meta’s ‘X’ logo features two opposing angles assembled into the shape of an X, with white and light blue symbols overlaid on a blue background.

In contrast, Twitter’s new logo presents a visually distinct black-and-white ‘X,’ reminiscent of the Unicode character “mathematical double-struck capital X.”

The legal implications of this logo clash have sparked discussions among legal experts and tech enthusiasts alike.

A prominent lawyer, Daniel Heitner, tweeted, “I know everyone is excited for a possible Musk vs. Zuck cage fight, but the potential trademark battle could be even better.”

Subsequently, Twitter’s Community Notes added more context to a tweet, stating that Meta’s trademark was for a stylized letter “X,” specifically resembling Mixer’s logo, rather than the standard alphabet letter “X.” There are numerous trademarks for stylized letter “X” designs, such as the “X” in the Xbox logo and the “X” in the Microsoft Excel logo.

Why It’s Important: The iconic blue bird logo that had symbolized Twitter for over a decade has now been replaced with a new emblem. According to Musk, rebranding Twitter was not merely a superficial but a strategic step toward realizing his vision for the platform.

Given that this trademark showdown is between Musk’s Twitter, now called “X” and Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta, it adds more nuances to the entire scenario. This is because, up until a few days back, netizens were rooting to watch an epic and unprecedented “cage match” between the iconic tech duo.

