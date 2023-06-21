Mark Zuckerberg Answers Elon Musk's 'Cage Match' Challenge: 'Send Me Location'

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter-owner and former CEO Elon Musk are on the brink of a highly anticipated showdown, as the former responds to the tech billionaire's "cage match" invitation with a resolute "Send Me Location."

What Happened: Following Musk’s provocative tweet, where he expressed willingness for a “cage match” with Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO has now fired back with a powerful response.

Taking to his Instagram account, Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of Musk’s tweet accompanied by the famous phrase from UFC Hall of Fame Khabib Nurmagomedov, “Send me location” — this has only intensified the anticipation surrounding the potential showdown between these tech titans.

How It Started: On Tuesday night, Musk took to Twitter to address rumors of Meta potentially launching a rival platform named Threads. In December last year, it was first reported that Meta was scheming to take away Twitter's "bread and butter."

In his tweet, Musk warned that such a platform would grant Zuckerberg exclusive control over the Earth, leaving no other options for users.

It was this tweet that prompted a Twitter user to caution Musk about Zuckerberg’s newfound martial arts skills, to which Musk responded with his now-famous words, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Why It's Important: A potential physical showdown between the two tech billionaires would undoubtedly be the epitome of excitement.

Musk, 51, possesses a physical advantage over Zuckerberg due to his larger stature and he has openly shared anecdotes of engaging in intense street fights during his upbringing in South Africa.

In contrast, the 39-year-old Zuckerberg is an aspiring MMA fighter who has already showcased his skills by triumphing in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments.

