Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Says X.com Will Be 'Powered' By AI And Will Connect In 'Ways We're Just Beginning To Imagine'

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino commented on the rebranding and transformation of the social media platform to X.com on Sunday.

What Happened: Yaccarino revealed that the future X will be "powered by AI" and will connect people in ways that "we're just beginning to imagine."

In a series of tweets, Yaccarino spelled out the future vision of the platform. She said, "Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

The CEO listed a number of verticals across which X would operate. She said, "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."

Yaccarino said she and X.com's owner Elon Musk are "looking forward" to working with their teams and partners to "bring X to the world."

Why It Matters: On Sunday, Musk said that the iconic bird logo of Twitter will be changed and teased his millions of followers on the platform with a flickering "X" logo. Later in a Twitter Spaces conversation, he confirmed the upcoming change.

In October 2022, before he purchased Twitter, Musk had said that the $44 billion Twitter deal was an "accelerant to creating ‘X'" — an everything app.

At the time of writing, Twitter maintained its bird logo and familiar blue and white theme on the website. Musk had said over the weekend that if a good enough "X logo" was posted he would make it go live by Sunday.

