After Elon Musk Killed Twitter's Larry, Jack Dorsey Sings 'Free As A Bird'

On Monday, Twitter was rebranded to X and its iconic bird logo was replaced by its owner Elon Musk.

What Happened: The same day, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and the CEO of Block Inc said that the ultimate measure of the rebranded platform would be the "utility it provides" not its name.

After the rebranding was carried out by Musk, Dorsey tweeted a single "Dove of peace" emoji and cited lyrics from The Beatles' song "Free As A Bird."

Over the weekend, Musk tweeted that "we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

The current Twitter logo was earlier shared by Sawyer Merritt and pinned by Musk.

See Also: Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Says X.com Will Be ‘Powered’ By AI And Will Connect In ‘Ways We’re Just Beginning To Imagine’

Why It Matters: The initial logo of Twitter was a logo in a rounded sans serif shape that merged together accompanied by a light blue bird designed by Simon Oxley.

The icon was reportedly purchased from iStock.com for $15 and was named "Larry" after the basketball player Larry Bird, according to The Creative Bloq, an art and design website.

The final Twitter bird logo was designed by Martin Grasser, Todd Waterbury, and Angy Che. It was constructed out of circles with naturality and simplicity in mind, according to the designer.

Dorsey apparently picked the logo out of 24 potential birds in a matter of seconds when he was presented the designs by Grasser, reported Fast Company.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Why Elon Musk And Sam Altman Think Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Missed The Mark