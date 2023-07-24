Google Takes To Rebranded Twitter, Goes Overboard With Elon Musk's 'X' Logo

In a display of branding banter, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL “Made by Google” Twitter account mocked Elon Musk’s latest rebranding efforts.

What Happened: On Monday, the “Made by Google” account joined in on the internet’s fascination with Twitter’s rebranding, taking a playful jab at Musk’s recent endeavor to rebrand the microblogging site he acquired for $44 billion latest year.

The Google account shared a tongue-in-cheek remark, stating “Pi✖️el,” playfully incorporating the letter ‘X’ into the word “Pixel” and alluding to Musk’s penchant for the enigmatic symbol.

As social media users responded with amusement, the “Made by Google” account kept the banter rolling, engaging in a series of witty replies that left netizens in stitches.

Why It’s Important: This interaction was not merely a coincidence but reflected a history of rebranding in the tech world.

Google underwent a significant transformation in 2015 when it was restructured under the umbrella of Alphabet. This strategic move allowed the company to encompass various ventures beyond its search engine origins into multiple sectors, including life sciences, YouTube, and more.

In another tweet, when a Twitter user highlighted that Google rebranded to Alphabet, but no one said “Alphabet,” the tech billionaire simply responded by saying, “Wanna bet?”

The recent launch of the Pixel Fold, Google’s first-ever foldable smartphone, added another layer to the story. Priced at a hefty $1,799, the Pixel Fold impressed with its innovative design but encountered issues like dead displays and peeling screen protectors, creating a buzz within tech circles.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

