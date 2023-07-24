From 'Twitter' To 'X' — Musk Reveals Reasoning Behind The Bold Rebranding Move

Elon Musk has shed light on the driving force behind Twitter’s dramatic rebranding to “X,” revealing the thought process behind bidding farewell to its iconic bird emblem.

What Happened: On Tuesday, in response to a tweet listing other well-known companies that had undergone name changes over the years, Musk seized the opportunity to unveil the reasoning behind Twitter’s shift to “X.”

According to Musk, the decision was not merely a superficial makeover but a strategic step toward realizing his vision for the platform.

See Also: Twitter Creator Jack Dorsey Feels Elon Musk’s Rebranding ‘Definitely Not’ Essential: ‘But All That Matters Is…’

Why It's Important: While explaining the rationale, Musk stated that the name “Twitter” had initially made perfect sense when the platform was limited to brief 140-character messages, resembling the sounds of birds tweeting back and forth.

However, with the platform now capable of accommodating a wide array of content, including lengthy videos and multimedia, the name no longer resonated with its evolved purpose.

Musk emphasized that “X” was not just a new name but a manifestation of Twitter’s ambition to transcend its social media origins and evolve into a “super app.”

For the unversed, ​​the iconic blue bird logo that had symbolized Twitter for over a decade is now replaced with a new emblem, signifying a new era for the platform under the banner of “X.”

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ‘Wanna Bet?’: Elon Musk Thinks People Will Start Calling Twitter ‘X’, And He Is Ready To Bet On It