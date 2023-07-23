Musk Ready To Say Adieu To 'All The Birds,' Will Change Twitter Logo From Iconic Bird To X

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter Inc., has announced that the social media company will soon undergo a logo change.

What Happened: In a tweet on Sunday, Musk said the company will eliminate the iconic blue bird that has been Twitter's longstanding signature logo.

In another tweet, he said, "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow."

Following his tweet, the billionaire entrepreneur shared an image of a flickering "X" and later confirmed during a Twitter Spaces conversation that the Twitter logo will change.

Musk said that the update should have been implemented a long time ago.

"We're cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blowtorches," he said.

Also Read: Musk Slammed For Saying Twitter Is Seeking 'The Least Wrong Truth' With Community Notes Feature

Despite the proposed logo change, Twitter maintains a brand toolkit page on its website that refers to the light-blue bird as its "most recognizable asset." The page emphasizes the company's commitment to safeguarding its logo and provides guidelines on its appropriate usage.

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Musk merged it into X Corp., a privately-held corporation. X Holdings Corp. is the parent of X Corp., and no publicly-traded corporation owns 10% or more of either entity's stock.

In October 2022, just ahead of the purchase, Musk said buying the social media platform was an "accelerant to creating 'X,' the everything app."

Now Read: Twitter's New CEO Once Tried To Convince Elon Musk To Stop Tweeting After 3 A.M.