Former Vice President Mike Pence defended his strategy of sparingly confronting his former boss in public, despite concerns from some voters about his reluctance to directly challenge Donald Trump.

What Happened: At a town hall, Pence was confronted by a voter who expressed his desire to see him stand up to Trump, NBC News reported.

In reply, Pence refuted the claim that he hasn’t confronted Trump and justified his approach of addressing such matters sparingly in public until now.

"I'm not interested in trading insults with my old friend. I'm not," Pence said, adding, “Some people think that's the way to win the presidency. But laying out the choice for the American people, we've been doing it. We'll keep doing it."

Why It Matters: Pence’s strategy of sparingly confronting Trump in public is a departure from the approach of other Republicans, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has been more vocal in his criticism of the former president.

This comes in the wake of Pence’s previous comments condemning Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots but expressing doubt about the former president’s potential criminal charges. Despite Trump’s previous attempts to blame Pence for the Capitol riots, Pence has maintained a measured approach in his responses, focusing more on the future than the past.

