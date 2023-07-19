Pence Condemns Trump's Role In Jan. 6, But 'Not Convinced' On Criminal Charges: 'History Will Hold Him To Account'

Former Vice President Mike Pence denounced his former boss’s actions during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 but said he does not believe Donald Trump should face indictment.

What Happened: Pence, on Tuesday, in an interview with NewsNation, said, "I hope it doesn't come to that."

Pence added that he is not convinced that Trump’s actions, based on the advice of “crank lawyers,” constitute criminal behavior.

"My hope is that a judgment about the president's actions on Jan. 6 would be left to the American people," Pence said.

Read Next: Trump's Troubling Proposal To Expand Presidential Powers Rattles Former Aide

"History will hold him to account for his actions that day."

Earlier in the day, Trump revealed on his Truth Social platform that the Justice Department informed him that the former president is a target in the special counsel investigation focused on efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He added that special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation, allegedly gave him a letter with "a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury."

Not only Pence but many Republicans have also questioned Smith’s investigation into the actions of Trump and his associates to obstruct the transfer of power to President Joe Biden following the 2020 election.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also voiced his opposition to the potential indictment of Trump in the Jan. 6 probe. “I think it is a bad idea for this country to make a pattern out of using police power to indict a lead political opponent in the middle of an election,” he said.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Donald Trump Jr. Says Special Counsel Who Sent His Father A Letter Should Instead Do This