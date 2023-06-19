Pence Says He Hoped Trump Would Come To Accept 2020 Election Loss

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed his hope that former President Donald Trump would eventually accept his loss in the 2020 election, despite Trump’s continued claims of widespread corruption in the electoral process. Pence made these remarks during an interview on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Rolling Stone reports.

What Happened: Pence stated that he had hoped Trump would see that he had been misled by his legal advisors regarding the role Pence played on January 6th, the day of the Capitol riots. He also noted that his views differ from Trump’s, particularly on the issue of abortion, with Pence being a staunch pro-life advocate.

When discussing the charges against Trump related to his alleged mishandling of classified information, Pence said, “The president should have the right to bring his defense in a court of law and if he’s found to be guilty, have every right, as every American does, to pursue an appeal and resolve the issue.”

Why It Matters: Pence’s comments come amidst ongoing controversies surrounding Trump’s indictment and his handling of classified documents. As previously reported by Benzinga in a previous article, Pence has expressed concern over a “two-tiered justice system” in the wake of Trump’s indictment.

These developments could have significant implications for the 2024 Presidential race, with Pence being a potential contender. Pence’s stance on Trump’s actions and his differing views on key issues like abortion could play a crucial role in shaping his political future and the landscape of the Republican party.

Pence has rebuked Trump on various issues but expressed concern that the Mar-a-Lago indictment would be “terribly divisive” and send a “terrible message to the wider world, according to a previous report.

Despite the controversies, Pence has joined the 2024 presidential battleground, as reported by Benzinga, and his odds against Biden and Trump are being closely watched.