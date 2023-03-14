A day after Mike Pence criticized Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president hit back, saying the deadly attack was his former vice-president's fault.

What Happened: Trump, on a flight to Iowa for a campaign appearance, told the media that "you can blame" Pence for the Capitol riots, reported The Guardian.

"Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn't have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways, you can blame him for Jan. 6," Trump said.

Trump wanted Pence, in his capacity as Senate president, to reject the certification of election results in key states where he alleged electoral fraud in order to reverse his conclusive defeat to Joe Biden.

"Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona…I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn't have had ‘Jan. 6' as we call it," he said.

Pence on Sunday said the Capitol riots put him and his family in danger. “President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said.

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would “slowly roll out” access to official tapes from the Jan. 6 insurrection to other news outlets.

