During a town hall event in Columbia, GOP Presidential Candidate Chris Christie openly criticized former President Donald Trump and the incumbent Democrat leader, Joe Biden.

What Happened: Christie, in his consistent message to southern Republican voters, emphasized that nominating Trump would be detrimental to the party, USA Today reported.

Christie also called the former president a liar and a grifter. He said he was the only candidate willing to confront these issues, while others avoided criticism. “They won’t tell you the truth about Donald Trump,” Christie said, adding, “They won’t do it…they’re afraid of him.”

“He’s proven he can’t do it.”

Christie went on to criticize President Biden, suggesting that his main reason for entering the presidential race was to oust Biden from office. The presidential hopeful also took a jab at Biden’s age, saying that the president is past his “sell-by date.”

He also slammed the current administration policies on inflation, Afghanistan withdrawal, and energy dependence.

Why It Matters: Christie’s criticisms of Trump and Biden come at a time when he is seeking to establish himself as a strong contender in the Republican presidential race.

Trump and Christie have been launching a barrage of accusations against each other recently. Earlier, Christie, in a tweet, called Trump a crybaby and loser for threatening to skip primary debates. Trump also targeted Christie for his weight.

He has also recently bragged about being able to beat Trump in a UFC fight.

