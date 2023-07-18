Donald Trump Jr. Says Special Counsel Who Sent His Father A Letter Should Instead Do This

In a recent tweet on July 18, Donald Trump Jr. launched a scathing attack on special counsel Jack Smith, suggesting that Smith and the Joe Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) should focus on other issues rather than pursuing their political adversaries.

What Happened: Trump Jr. criticized the ongoing investigations into his father, former President Donald Trump, arguing that the DOJ’s resources could be better utilized. “Rather than endlessly going after their political enemies maybe Jack Smith and Biden's DOJ would better serve the American people going after the pedophiles on Jeffrey Epstein‘s client list…”, he tweeted.

Why It Matters: The tweet from Trump Jr. comes amidst a series of investigations into former President Trump and his associates.

Recent reports suggest that these investigations could potentially impact the 2024 elections. Special counsel Smith has been a key figure in these investigations, including the probe into the events of January 6 and the Mar-a-Lago case.

On Tuesday, Trump said he received a letter from Smith related to a grand jury investigation of the Jan.6, 2021, Capitol riot. The ex-president could be potentially indicted, according to the previous report.

Trump and his family have been vocal about their views on these investigations, often criticizing them as politically motivated. The outcome of these cases could have significant implications for the former president who is running to become president in 2024.

