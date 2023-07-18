Microsoft To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Camtek Ltd. CAMT from $30 to $50. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Camtek shares rose 1.8% to $44.02 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital cut Leslie's, Inc. LESL price target from $16 to $6. Loop Capital analyst Garik Shmois downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Leslie's shares rose 0.4% to $5.48 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased the price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM from $61 to $63. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.4% to close at $27.14 on Monday.
- Needham cut the price target for Masimo Corporation MASI from $207 to $136. Needham analyst Mike Matson maintained a Buy rating. Masimo shares fell 27.6% to $106.49 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup slashed Genpact Limited G price target from $46 to $42. Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Genpact shares fell 1.5% to $38.75 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Celanese Corporation CE price target from $120 to $125. Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Celanese shares fell 1% to $119.85 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH price target from $595 to $603. Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.8% to close at $484.08 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse increased Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY price target from $235 to $285. Credit Suisse analyst Karen Short upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Casey's shares rose 2.3% to close at $248.81 on Monday.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $122 to $140. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares fell 0.6% to close at $124.65 on Monday.
- Keybanc increased Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $340 to $400. Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained an Overweight rating. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to close at $345.73 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted Murphy USA Inc. MUSA price target from $315 to $350. Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained an Outperform rating. Murphy USA shares gained 1.3% to close at $314.25 on Monday.
