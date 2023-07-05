Trump Throws Weight Behind GOP's Bid To 'Defund' Mar-A-Lago Special Counsel Jack Smith's Probes: 'Sick Puppet'

Weeks after GOP called to defund special counsel Jack Smith and his office investigating the former president's handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago residence, Donald Trump also reiterated his support.

What Happened: Trump on Wednesday took to his social media to hurl a series of attacks at special counsel Smith and call for defunding his office.

See Also: Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July With Scathing Attack On President: ‘F*** Biden’

"As my poll numbers go higher & higher, the Communists, Marxists, & Fascists get more & more crazy with their ridiculous Indictments & Election Interference plans & plots, all controlled by an out of control, & very corrupt, DOJ/FBI," Trump wrote.

"They have weaponized law enforcement in America at a level not seen before."

"Deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for A.G. Garland & Crooked Joe Biden, should be defunded & put out to rest… Republicans must get tough, or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!"

See Also: Surveillance Footage Reveals Trump’s Butler Moving Boxes At Mar-A-Lago Prior To Justice Department Search

This came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called to defund special counsel Smith and his office through the appropriations process.

Why It Matters: Trump has launched a series of attacks at Smith amid reports that the Department of Justice is reportedly ready to pursue indictments against several individuals connected to Trump‘s circle and could possibly bring additional charges against the former president.

On Monday, In another Truth Social post, Trump called Smith "a major SleazeBag put up by the corrupt DOJ to damage the Republican Party" and also accused him of "election interference."

Read Next: Former White House Aide Says Trump ‘Scared S***Less' After Mar-A-Lago Arraignment: ‘Never Been Held Accountable Before'