Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July With Scathing Attack On President: 'F*** Biden'

Former President Donald Trump kicked off Independence Day with a barrage of attacks directed at his successor Joe Biden.

What Happened: Trump, Age 77 years, took to his social media platform Truth Social, sharing a meme that displayed a “F*** Biden” flag, expressing his frustration that the incumbent president lacks fervent supporters who proudly showcase their allegiance on their sleeves or in other ways, like wearing the cap.

"81 million votes …. and I've never seen a pro-Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life," the meme read.

"True: No Biden hats anywhere. Never seen one!" Trump wrote in the meme's caption.

The former president then posted a more traditional Independence Day message, saying, "Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE!"

Why It Matters: Trump's devoted supporters have become well-known for donning red “Make America Great Again” hats to symbolize their unwavering support for the former U.S. leader. They have also cleverly adopted the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” as a rallying cry, playfully substituting it for the more provocative expression aimed at President Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump also posted a striking image of himself standing in front of a blazing White House and captioned it "Trump was right."

