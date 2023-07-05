Former President Donald Trump unleashed a strong verbal attack against Joe Biden's family and the media after cocaine was discovered at the White House over the weekend.

What Happened: Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, "Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden."

"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,' & it wasn't really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," Trump added.

Trump's criticism came after a suspicious white powder was discovered at the White House during a routine sweep on Sunday. According to the Secret Service, this led to a temporary “precautionary closure” of the building and the evacuation of its occupants. Subsequent testing revealed that the powder was nonhazardous and identified it as cocaine.

Meanwhile, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refrained from speculating on the individual responsible for leaving the drug, adding that it was discovered in a "heavily traveled" area accessible to visitors.

Trump also quipped whether Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel investigating the former president, had been present in the vicinity of the cocaine. He also said Smith “looks like a crackhead,” in his opinion.

