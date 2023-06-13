Hours after becoming the first former president to face charges in federal court, Donald Trump chose to call the special DOJ prosecutor a "thug" in his aired remarks on Rumble at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

What Happened: In a rampant, defiant speech post-arraignment, Trump called special counsel Jack Smith a "thug" who does "political hit jobs."

"The prosecutor in the case, I will call our case, is a thug," Trump said, adding, "I've named him deranged Jack Smith."

"He's a behind-the-scenes guy, but his record is absolutely atrocious. He does political hit jobs," he said, adding, "He's a raging and uncontrolled Trump hater, as is his wife, who happened to be the producer of that Michelle Obama puff piece. This is the guy I've got."

"This day will go down in infamy," the ex-president said after entering a plea of not guilty in the court.

"When I'm re-elected, and we will get re-elected, we have no choice…I will totally obliterate the deep state. We know who they are. I know exactly who they are."

The former U.S. leader called the case against him "one of the most outrageous and vicious legal theories ever put forward in an American court of law" and compared his own actions to those of other former leaders.

Defending his hoarding of top classified documents, the former president said he had a right to go through boxes and separate personal records from official documents. He added that he had not had a chance to review all the materials transferred from the White House before the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence last year due to his busy schedule. "I hadn't had a chance to go through all the boxes. It's a long, tedious job. Takes a long time. Which I was prepared to do, but I have a very busy life."

Why It Matters: Besides the classified documents case, Smith is investigating the former president’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Trump is the first president to face federal charges in American history.

What Happens Next: According to Reuters, it could be a year or more before a trial takes place. The former president was released from the court without having to post bond and was ordered not to talk to other witnesses.

