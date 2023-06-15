Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Donald Trump is "scared" after the former president on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges regarding his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-A-Lago residence.

What Happened: Kelly told The Washington Post, “He's (Trump) scared s—less."

See Also: Trump Faces ‘Fight Of His Life,’ Says Ex-Federal Prosecutor: ‘Consequences Are Going To Be Much More Severe’

"For the first time in his life, it looks like he's being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it's like, I'm not going to pay you; take me to court. He's never been held accountable before," he said.

Trump earlier this week attended a court hearing in Miami. Post arraignment, Trump addressed his supporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he accused Biden of weaponizing the Department of Justice to “take out” his top political rival.

Trump also chose to call the special DOJ prosecutor a "thug" and said, “I will totally obliterate the deep state” if he gets reelected in 2024.

See Also: Trump Willing To ‘Endanger’ GOP For ‘Personal Advancement,’ Says Former Ally

Why It Matters: According to Kelly, Trump’s public appearances and enthusiastic interactions are his means of dealing with the serious legal predicament he currently faces. "This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn't care by doing this."

See Also: Trump Vows To Go After Biden Family If Re-Elected In 2024: ‘Now That The Seal Is Broken…'

Kelly held the position of Trump’s chief of staff from July 2017 to January 2019 and has grown more critical of his former boss since his departure from the administration.

Trump is a frontrunner in the GOP presidential nomination race for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The ex-president’s campaign has raised over $6.6 million since the federal government indicted him.

Read Next: Pence Rebukes Trump On Various Matters But Says Mar-A-Lago Indictment Would Be ‘Terribly Divisive To The Country'