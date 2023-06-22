Why Celsius Holdings Shares Are Rising Thursday

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH shares are trading higher on Thursday after Wedbush raised its price target on the stock.

The Details:

On Thursday, Wedbush released a report on Celsius in which the firm maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $130 to $155.

Analyst Gerald Pascarelli mentions several catalysts including triple-digit growth and consumer takeaway trends which are accelerating.

The analyst points to consumer takeaway trends, long-term US market share opportunity and international expansion as catalysts for the stock.

Survey results conducted as part of the report indicate Celsius is a preferred brand among consumers leading to a positive long-term trend for the company.

Pascarelli also mentioned potential growth resulting from Celsius's plans to introduce its products to international markets including Canada, Germany, UK, Japan and Australia.



CELH Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Celsius shares are trading over 5% higher at $147.96 at the time of publication.