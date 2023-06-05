In a wide-ranging interview on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, Democratic Party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed support for anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and emphasized the need for freedom of speech.

What Happened: Kennedy told Musk that "I don't ever need to talk about vaccines again," highlighting that his social media accounts, which were previously suspended for sharing anti-vaccine content, were reinstated by Instagram and its parent company Meta on Sunday.

Although he added that "If someone asks me about them, I'm going to tell the truth. I know a lot about the issue. If you ask me [about vaccines], you shouldn't be shutting me up when I'm answering the question."

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer is a known anti-vaccine endorser. He is the nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy's interview with Musk came days after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched his presidential campaign with the billionaire in a tech marred event. However, unlike the DeSantis Twitter Spaces, Kennedy's appearance was largely glitch-free.

Kennedy was the second presidential candidate to be interviewed by the world's richest man. Musk has also expressed willingness to interview more presidential candidates, including President Joe Biden. A recent report revealed that Donald Trump is also willing to be interviewed by the owner of Twitter.

Kennedy is currently polling second behind President Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination. During the conversation, the son of the former president expressed admiration for Tesla Inc CEO, referring to him as “a vital force in safeguarding American democracy and freedom of expression.”

