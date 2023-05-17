Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump In Latest Poll, While Immigration Concerns Loom

While President Joe Biden continues to suffer low approval rates, he's still leading the polls to win the 2024 presidential election.

A new poll of more than 4,400 U.S. adults puts Biden ahead of Donald Trump in this presidential election in which the current and former presidents could compete against each other.

The news comes as a relief for the president, who's currently facing one of the most tense political periods of the year: a deal to raise the debt ceiling has yet not been reached, causing the president to compress a planned trip to Asia and the South Pacific.

Related: Goldman Sachs’ Solomon, Pfizer’s Bourla, More CEOs Implore Biden, McCarthy To Avoid Disastrous Default

While neither Biden nor Trump have been officially confirmed to represent their parties in the 2024 presidential election, they both have announced a presidential bid and are leading polls in their respective primaries.

The poll, conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, puts Biden ahead of Trump by 6% with the Democrat receiving 44% of votes and the Republican 38%.

A separate poll released yesterday puts Trump ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to win the Republican candidacy by 43% points, also beating Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy by a landslide.

Read Also: Desantis ‘Better’ Than Trump For President ‘But He’s A Really Weak Option:’ Wall Street Turns Away From Florida Governor

The Democrat party is making an effort to show more cohesion and several prominent figures expressed support for Biden's presidential bid last month.

According to the poll, independent voters — those not aligned with either Democrats or Republicans — are more likely to vote for Biden given his position on abortion rights and gun control.

Seventy-three% of independents and 63% overall said they were "less likely to support a presidential candidate who backs severe restrictions on abortion," according to Reuters.

Yet loosening restrictions on immigration could put Biden's success on the line. The expiration of the controversial Title 42 measure, which was raised during the COVID-19 pandemic and restricted the right of immigrants without visas to seek asylum in the U.S., has become a source of concern for voters of both parties.

The poll showed that a bipartisan majority is concerned immigration could rise due to the expiration of Title 42, with 64% of Democrats and 93% of Republicans saying they prefer a president who supports tougher measures to secure the border.

As immigrants gathered en masse at the Southern border in hopes of gaining asylum in the U.S., Biden warned that the situation is "going to be chaotic for a while.”

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.