American political columnist Benny Johnson on Friday said former President Donald Trump is gearing up to return to Twitter.

What Happened: Johnson, speaking in a Twitter Spaces session hosted by Mario Nawfal, said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent chaotic campaign launch had been an accelerator for the ex-president’s decision to host an event on Elon Musk‘s microblogging platform.

“Donald Trump is going to do a Twitter Space. Donald Trump is coming back to Twitter…The Ron DeSantis announcement inside of Spaces has really been an accelerant to that decision…There’s absolutely no way he’s going to be one-upped on this,” Johnson said.

“I have that effectively confirmed from the highest levels of his campaign,” he added.

Why It Matters: After Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year, the social media platform reinstated Trump’s account, which was banned in January 2021 for inciting violence during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. However, Trump has not tweeted anything despite the ban being lifted. He reportedly said he “doesn’t see any reason” for his return to Twitter.

The former president has continued to post from his own microblogging platform Truth Social, owned by the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Trump has close to 5.29 million followers on Truth Social, compared to 87 million on Twitter.

He had also said that Truth Social has better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well,” noting Musk’s platform had problems, including bots and fake accounts.

