Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a 2024 Democratic Party presidential candidate and a nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, will be joining Elon Musk for a Twitter Spaces session on Monday — and the microblogging site is getting ready to ensure it doesn’t repeat the chaos ensued during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis much anticipated 2024 campaign announcement on the platform.

What Happened: Twitter Spaces has informed netizens that due to some infrastructure maintenance, there might be some “minor turbulence.” Musk provided additional content stating that ahead of Kennedy Jr.’s interview on Monday, the microblogging site’s “System is being upgraded.”

For the unversed, it all started when on Friday, Kennedy Jr. took to Twitter to blast Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram stating that when they use the TeamKennedy email address to set accounts on the platform, their account gets an automatic “180-day ban.”

He said that Instagram still hasn’t reinstated his account and silencing a “major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic.”

He also thanked Musk, saying, “Twitter allows my campaign and me to have a voice.”

Later, Musk asked him if he would like to do Spaces, to which Kennedy Jr. responded with, “How’s Monday at 2 p.m. ET?”

Why It’s Important: Last week, DeSantis’ announcement for the 2024 presidential run faced numerous issues on Twitter during a Space session with Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks. It was reported that the platform wasn’t expecting such an influx of users as, at one point, the event had slightly over half a million listeners.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t seem to have dampened the spirit of Musk and other presidential candidates who intend to appear on Twitter Spaces.

Similarly, Twitter co-founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey might not see eye-to-eye with Musk on how the tech billionaire handles everything, but he is also excited about this development.

