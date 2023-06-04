Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the next president of the United States.

What Happened: Dorsey reacted to a video on Saturday titled "Robert F. Kennedy, Jr Argues He Can Beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024."

The former Twitter CEO said, "He can and will." Dorsey was asked in the same thread if he was endorsing or just predicting a victory for Kennedy Jr, to which he replied "Both."

Dorsey replied to a number of questions and comments in the same thread. One Twitter user said that the Democratic National Committee "would never allow" Kennedy Jr. to score the nomination.

Dorsey, who heads Block Inc SQ, said the DNC was "more irrelevant by the day."

Why It Matters: On Saturday, Twitter owner Elon Musk said earlier that Twitter was gearing up and getting an upgrade for an upcoming Spaces event with Kennedy, Jr on Monday at 2 p.m. EDT.

Kennedy had earlier thanked Musk for giving his campaign and him "a voice," according to a prior report.

Dorsey had expressed excitement regarding the upcoming Spaces event.



The incumbent president Joe Biden is the frontrunner on the Democratic side, also in the fray is the author Marianne Williamson.

Kennedy, Jr. has criticized the lack of debates even as Biden is challenged by the two candidates. Williamson has labeled it "candidate suppression," reported ABC News.

