Joe Biden took a swipe at Ron DeSantis on Wednesday as technical glitches marred the announcement of the Republican candidate’s White House bid on Twitter.

What Happened: The planned official launch of the DeSantis campaign, featuring a Twitter interview with Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, encountered technical difficulties during the broadcast. Many viewers experienced intermittent sound loss; some could not join or were unexpectedly dropped off.

"We've got just a massive number of people online," Musk said. "So the servers are straining somewhat."

Biden, taking a swipe at DeSantis' chaotic announcement as Twitter’s servers continued to crash, said, "This link works." The president also posted a link asking his supporters to donate to his re-election campaign.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus — popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto — called Biden's jab a "solid sh*tpost."

"Okay, credit where credit is due, this was a solid shitpost," Markus replied.

Musk appears to share agreement with Markus about Biden’s tweet, responding with a laughing emoji and the word “true.”

Why It Matters: The technical difficulties at the Wednesday event highlighted Twitter’s lack of seamless operation, turning what was meant to be a momentous event for the tech billionaire who bought the social media giant last year into a somewhat embarrassing situation.

Musk shared a tweet from entrepreneur David Sacks, who said that Twitter experienced glitches because the DeSantis campaign launch was the "biggest room" ever held on the platform. Notably, Sacks was the moderator of the event.

