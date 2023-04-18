The nephew of former president John F. Kennedy is gearing up to announce his bid for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

What Happened: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday will formally announce his bid to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, reported the New York Times.

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump‘s former chief strategist, recently said on his podcast, referring to Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said, “Robert F. Kennedy could jump into the Republican primary for president and only DeSantis and Trump, I think, would do better.”

Bannon said Kennedy had a “massive following” with his audience. “People love this guy,” he added.

Kennedy, who plans to kick off his campaign this week, has repeatedly argued that he wants to make vaccines safer — a common ground between him and his Republican competitor Trump.

For years, Kennedy has attributed autism to childhood vaccines, a theory that has been widely debunked by more than a dozen scientific studies conducted in various countries.

The report added that using his nonprofit organization Children’s Health Defense, as well as his books, speeches, and films, Kennedy has utilized his prominent status and the influence of his family to propagate skepticism about vaccine safety.

However, Kennedy has repeatedly asserted that he does not oppose vaccines; his primary concern is ensuring their safety. “I’m not anti-vaccine, although I’m kind of the poster child for the anti-vax movement,” he said during a recent speech at Hillsdale College.

