Why Lululemon Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR shares rose 37% to $0.4522 in pre-market trading. Better Choice said it has selected Re:Amaze to assist in customer retention and acquisition for its Halo Brand of dog and cat food.
- U Power Limited UCAR shares gained 34% to $10.19 in pre-market trading. U Power shares jumped 144% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a framework strategic cooperation agreement with Quantum Solutions Co in Japan.
- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares surged 33.7% to $2.54 in pre-market trading. LAVA Therapeutics reported selection by Janssen of lead Gamma-Delta T-Cell engager bispecific antibody to move toward clinical development.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX gained 30.6% to $0.2940 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares rose 26.2% to $370.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong projections.
- Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. SASI rose 22.3% to $0.4158 in pre-market trading.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB gained 16.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed long-term data from the maintenance period through week 48 of CN002 Phase 2 icanbelimod trial in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU rose 15.1% to $377.78 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. For the full fiscal year, Lululemon sees revenue coming in a range of $9.44 billion to $9.51 billion, which would be up 17% year-over-year at the mid-point. Full-year earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $11.74 to $11.94.
- Rain Oncology Inc. RAIN shares gained 10.8% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Rain Oncology recently issued update and outlined strategic priorities of milademetan clinical programs.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI shares climbed 10.1% to $4.81 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Thursday.
Losers
- SentinelOne, Inc. S fell 36.3% to $13.20 in pre-market after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales and issued weak second-quarter guidance.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares dropped 35.1% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after dropping over 20% on Thursday.
- Oncorus, Inc. ONCR shares dropped 28.2% to $0.1301 in pre-market trading. Oncorus announced workforce reduction plan of 55 employees.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS fell 17.3% to $0.3220 in pre-market trading after surging 39% on Thursday. TRXADE HEALTH recently reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
- Zura Bio Limited ZURA fell 11.2% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday.
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI fell 9.8% to $0.1101 in pre-market trading after jumping over 7% on Thursday. Ascent Solar Technologies recently posted a narrower first-quarter loss.
- Nephros, Inc. NEPH shares fell 9.8% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Thursday. Nephros recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Elastic N.V. ESTC fell 9.3% to $65.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA fell 6.1% to $0.1012 in pre-market trading. Siyata Mobile recently received $1.2 million order to provide in-vehicle devices and video monitoring for EMS Organization.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO fell 2% to $774.53 in pre-market trading. Broadcom reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue of approximately $8.85 billion versus estimates of $8.72 billion.
