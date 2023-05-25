ñol


NVIDIA To Rally Around 97%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2023 9:12 AM | 2 min read
  • BTIG raised the price target for Splunk Inc. SPLK from $121 to $128. BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating. Splunk shares rose 0.2% to close at $96.69 on Wednesday.
  • Truist Securities slashed the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. ADI from $251 to $213. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Analog Devices shares fell 1.6% to $170.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $320 to $600. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating. NVIDIA shares fell 0.5% to close at $305.38 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY price target from $273 to $280. RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Sector Perform rating. Casey's General Stores shares rose 1.1% to close at $229.70 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital cut Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $200 to $195. Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Buy rating. Snowflake shares fell 15.2% to $150.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer raised Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL price target from $73 to $80. Oppenheimer analyst Tyler Batory reiterated an Outperform rating. Toll Brothers shares rose 3.7% to $67.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Northland Capital Markets increased the price target for Photronics, Inc. PLAB from $18 to $21. Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard maintained a Market Perform rating. Photronics shares rose 0.8% to $18.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse slashed PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $85 to $80. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Neutral rating. PayPal shares rose 0.4% to $62.06 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson raised e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF price target from $110 to $121. DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 14.4% to $98.89 in pre-market trading.
  • TD Cowen cut Kohl's Corporation KSS price target from $31 to $23. TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen maintained a Market Perform rating. Kohl's shares fell 0.1% to $20.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR price target from $175 to $185. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating. CyberArk Software shares rose 1% to $155.16 in pre-market trading.

 

Check This Out: Top 5 Tech Stocks That That Could Sink Your Portfolio In May

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved