NVIDIA To Rally Around 97%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

BTIG raised the price target for Splunk Inc. SPLK from $121 to $128. BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating. Splunk shares rose 0.2% to close at $96.69 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities slashed the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. ADI from $251 to $213. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Analog Devices shares fell 1.6% to $170.50 in pre-market trading.

Rosenblatt boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $320 to $600. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating. NVIDIA shares fell 0.5% to close at $305.38 on Wednesday.

RBC Capital boosted Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY price target from $273 to $280. RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Sector Perform rating. Casey's General Stores shares rose 1.1% to close at $229.70 on Wednesday.

Loop Capital cut Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $200 to $195. Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Buy rating. Snowflake shares fell 15.2% to $150.25 in pre-market trading.

Oppenheimer raised Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL price target from $73 to $80. Oppenheimer analyst Tyler Batory reiterated an Outperform rating. Toll Brothers shares rose 3.7% to $67.49 in pre-market trading.

Northland Capital Markets increased the price target for Photronics, Inc. PLAB from $18 to $21. Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard maintained a Market Perform rating. Photronics shares rose 0.8% to $18.51 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse slashed PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $85 to $80. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Neutral rating. PayPal shares rose 0.4% to $62.06 in pre-market trading.

DA Davidson raised e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF price target from $110 to $121. DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 14.4% to $98.89 in pre-market trading.

TD Cowen cut Kohl's Corporation KSS price target from $31 to $23. TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen maintained a Market Perform rating. Kohl's shares fell 0.1% to $20.69 in pre-market trading.

Rosenblatt boosted CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR price target from $175 to $185. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating. CyberArk Software shares rose 1% to $155.16 in pre-market trading.

