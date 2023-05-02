Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Powers Ahead As April BEV Deliveries Jump 84%

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd BYDDY BYDDF, backed by Berkshire Hathaway‘s Warren Buffett, recorded a surge in April delivery numbers.

What Happened: Battery electric vehicle deliveries for April rose 83.9% from a year earlier and 1.6% month over month to 104,364 units.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, however, continued to be more popular. Sales increased to 105,103 units from 48,072 year-on-year, with overall passenger vehicle sales up 94.1% to 209,467 units.

Production numbers surged likewise, with battery EV and plug-in hybrid EV production up 87.3% and 106% from a year earlier, respectively.

The company's overseas sales volume of New Energy Passenger Vehicles rose to 14,827 units as compared to 13,312 units in March.

However, the numbers still fall short of numbers from earlier this year- the company reported an overseas sales volume of 15,002 units in February.

Among Chinese EV startups, Li Auto Inc LI reported the highest deliveries for April at 25,681 units, a whopping 516.3% year-over-year jump. XPeng Inc XPEV took the second position delivering 7,079 EVs while NIO Inc NIO delivered 6,658 units.

