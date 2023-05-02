EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has increased prices on certain models in U.S., China, Japan and Canada.

What Happened: In the U.S., Tesla increased both Model Y and Model 3 prices by $250, as per the company website.

Model Name Current Price Previous Price Model Y AWD $47,240 $46,990 Model Y Long Range $50,240 $49,990 Model Y P $54,240 $53,990 Model 3 RWD $40,240 $39,990 Model 3 Performance $53,240 $52,990 Tesla hiked prices for its models in the U.S. by $250.

In China, Tesla’s second biggest market, the EV maker hiked Model 3 and Model Y prices by 2,000 yuan or about $290.

The EV giant also raised the prices of its Performance crossover Model 3 and Model Y by C$300 each in Canada and the prices of entry-level Model 3 by 37,000 yen in Japan, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: The price hike comes after a slew of price cuts which commenced with price cuts of up to 19.7% in January.

The price cuts enabled better first-quarter deliveries for the EV giant and added pressure on rival EV makers to cut costs to battle competition.

Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in total in the first quarter, 4.34% higher than its fourth-quarter tally of 405,278 units.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: You Can’t Order A Tesla Model S Or Model X For Now If You Live In These Countries