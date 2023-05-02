ñol


Tesla Takes Yet Another U-Turn With Price Hike On Model 3, Y Variants

by Anan Ashraf, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2023 3:09 AM | 1 min read
EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has increased prices on certain models in U.S., China, Japan and Canada.

What Happened: In the U.S., Tesla increased both Model Y and Model 3 prices by $250, as per the company website.

Model NameCurrent PricePrevious Price
Model Y AWD$47,240$46,990
Model Y Long Range$50,240$49,990
Model Y P$54,240$53,990
Model 3 RWD$40,240$39,990
Model 3 Performance$53,240$52,990
Tesla hiked prices for its models in the U.S. by $250.

In China, Tesla’s second biggest market, the EV maker hiked Model 3 and Model Y prices by 2,000 yuan or about $290.

The EV giant also raised the prices of its Performance crossover Model 3 and Model Y by C$300 each in Canada and the prices of entry-level Model 3 by 37,000 yen in Japan, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: The price hike comes after a slew of price cuts which commenced with price cuts of up to 19.7% in January.

The price cuts enabled better first-quarter deliveries for the EV giant and added pressure on rival EV makers to cut costs to battle competition.

Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in total in the first quarter, 4.34% higher than its fourth-quarter tally of 405,278 units.

