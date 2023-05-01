Chinese electric vehicle startups and Tesla Inc. TSLA competitors Li Auto Inc LI, XPeng Inc XPEV and Nio Inc NIO reported its delivery numbers for the month of April on Monday.

What Happened: Li Auto topped among the three EV makers with a whopping 516.3% year-over-year jump in deliveries to 25,681 units in April. The numbers surpass Li's March delivery record of 20,823 units to set a new monthly record. This is the second time Li Auto delivery numbers have surpassed the 20,000 mark.

Guangzhou, China-based XPeng delivered 7,079 EVs in April, up marginally from the 7,002 delivered in March. However, the fresh delivery numbers are a major slump of about 21.4% from April last year when the company delivered 9,002 vehicles.

Nio recorded a 31.2% annual jump to 6,658 vehicles in April. However, the April numbers are a shocking 35.8% drop from March deliveries, when the company delivered 10,378 units.

