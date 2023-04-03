Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Posts 91% Jump in March EV Deliveries

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd BYDDY BYDDF, backed by Warren Buffett, has reported a surge in vehicle delivery numbers for March.

Battery electric vehicle deliveries for the month rose 91.3% from a year earlier and 13.3% month-on-month to 102,670 units.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales increased to 103,419 units from 50,674 year-on-year, with overall passenger vehicle sales up 97.5% to 206,089 units.

Production numbers also rose, with battery EV and plug-in hybrid EV production up 91.1% and 102.9% from a year earlier, respectively.

The company’s overseas sales volume of New Energy Passenger Vehicles, however, fell to 13,312 units in March from 15,002 units in February.

Li Auto reported the highest deliveries among Chinese EV startups for March at 20,823 units, followed by Nio at 10,378 units, and XPeng at 7,002 units.

